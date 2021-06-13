Cancel
Hinesville, GA

Live events coming up in Hinesville

 7 days ago

(HINESVILLE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Hinesville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hinesville:

Progress Through People Luncheon: The State of the County Address

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2140 E Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA

In Liberty County, we like to say we have The Right Blend for everyone. Whether you’re visiting us for a weekend, looking to plant some roots, or working on your business dream, Liberty welcomes...

Whoopsy Dreamland Kid Fashion Show

Hinesville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 2140 East Oglethorpe Highway, Hinesville, GA 31313

Whoopsy Dreamland Fashion show will be an event that shows off our beautiful models.

Highly Contagious

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 116 Patriot Trail, Hinesville, GA

If you have a child in need of a big dose of GOOD MANNERS we have the perfect remedy for them! Highly Contagious is a 4 week course for K-5th grade.

Blood Drive

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 116 Patriot Trail, Hinesville, GA

The current blood supply is running low. Donate blood today! There is a blood drive today at Connection Church, 12-6 pm. This drive is in honor of Jay, who is battling sickle cell disease. Donate...

Fang’s Island: Karaoke

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 521B W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA

Karaoke is back at Fang’s Island every Friday and Saturday from 9 PM to 1 AM! All ages welcome, so bring the family!

With Hinesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

