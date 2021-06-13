Cancel
Somerset, KY

Live events Somerset — what’s coming up

Somerset Today
 7 days ago

(SOMERSET, KY) Live events are coming to Somerset.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Somerset:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiK0M_0aT3xRQ200

The Agee Family

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 93 Rainbow Terrace Dr, Somerset, KY

The Agee Family consists of Mom, Dad, and five children. Everyone sings; everyone plays instruments. We travel full-time for one purpose: to worship and glorify God throu...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIbaF_0aT3xRQ200

An Evening With Josh Morningstar

Somerset, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 103 West Mount Vernon Street, Somerset, KY 42501

An evening with Josh Morningstar at Jarfly Brewing Company, with support from Cody Lee Meece

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXwOR_0aT3xRQ200

FlashBack Theater Presents “The Dollmaker”

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Somerset, KY

FlashBack Theater Presents “The Dollmaker” – Joe Ford Amphitheater, Rocky Hollow Park, 142 S. Central Ave. Somerset, KY, Thu, Fri, Sat at 7:30pm; Sun at 2:30pm. Written by Harriet Simpson Arnow...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfHi7_0aT3xRQ200

SomerSessions Presents Nick Shoulders // with Special Guest Logan Halstead

Somerset, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 103 West Mount Vernon Street, Somerset, KY 42501

SomerSessions presents Nick Shoulders // with Special Guest Logan Halstead at Jarfly Brewing Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyNN5_0aT3xRQ200

Cruise Into The Gallery Event

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Free to public to explore and buy in the Gallery.

ABOUT

With Somerset Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

