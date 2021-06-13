Live events Somerset — what’s coming up

(SOMERSET, KY) Live events are coming to Somerset.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Somerset:

The Agee Family Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 93 Rainbow Terrace Dr, Somerset, KY

The Agee Family consists of Mom, Dad, and five children. Everyone sings; everyone plays instruments. We travel full-time for one purpose: to worship and glorify God throu...

An Evening With Josh Morningstar Somerset, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 103 West Mount Vernon Street, Somerset, KY 42501

An evening with Josh Morningstar at Jarfly Brewing Company, with support from Cody Lee Meece

FlashBack Theater Presents “The Dollmaker” Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Somerset, KY

FlashBack Theater Presents “The Dollmaker” – Joe Ford Amphitheater, Rocky Hollow Park, 142 S. Central Ave. Somerset, KY, Thu, Fri, Sat at 7:30pm; Sun at 2:30pm. Written by Harriet Simpson Arnow...

SomerSessions Presents Nick Shoulders // with Special Guest Logan Halstead Somerset, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 103 West Mount Vernon Street, Somerset, KY 42501

SomerSessions presents Nick Shoulders // with Special Guest Logan Halstead at Jarfly Brewing Company

Cruise Into The Gallery Event Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Free to public to explore and buy in the Gallery.