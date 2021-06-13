Live events Somerset — what’s coming up
(SOMERSET, KY) Live events are coming to Somerset.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Somerset:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 93 Rainbow Terrace Dr, Somerset, KY
The Agee Family consists of Mom, Dad, and five children. Everyone sings; everyone plays instruments. We travel full-time for one purpose: to worship and glorify God throu...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM
Address: 103 West Mount Vernon Street, Somerset, KY 42501
An evening with Josh Morningstar at Jarfly Brewing Company, with support from Cody Lee Meece
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: Somerset, KY
FlashBack Theater Presents “The Dollmaker” – Joe Ford Amphitheater, Rocky Hollow Park, 142 S. Central Ave. Somerset, KY, Thu, Fri, Sat at 7:30pm; Sun at 2:30pm. Written by Harriet Simpson Arnow...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 103 West Mount Vernon Street, Somerset, KY 42501
SomerSessions presents Nick Shoulders // with Special Guest Logan Halstead at Jarfly Brewing Company
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Free to public to explore and buy in the Gallery.