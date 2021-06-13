Events on the Cedar City calendar

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Live events are lining up on the Cedar City calendar.

These events are coming up in the Cedar City area:

Storytime — Frontier Homestead State Park Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 635 N Main St, Cedar City, UT

Frontier Homestead Children's Story Time is an opportunity for preschool children to learn about the past through stories and history-related activities. Enjoy a story read by a Ranger followed by...

Babywearing 101 Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Join us as we talk about carrier types on the market, how to choose the best one for you and learn about some surprising benefits of wearing babies and older kids! And if you have any questions...

Teen Art Camp: Reclaimed, Repurposed, Reimagined Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 13 South 300 West, Cedar City, UT 84720

Bring new life and creativity to everyday objects at Teen Art Camp!

Utah Shakespeare Festival - The Pirates of Penzance Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 35 S 300 W, Cedar City, UT

Book and Lyrics by W. S. GilbertMusic by Arthur SullivanDirected by Cassie Abate A shipload of sentimental pirates, a gaggle of giggling maidens, and a band

Live Voltage AC/DC Tribute Show Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 90 West Hoover Avenue, Cedar City, UT 84720

Live Voltage AC/DC Show is coming to rock Cedar City, Utah https://lvacdc.com/event/cedar-city/