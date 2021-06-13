Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar City, UT

Events on the Cedar City calendar

Posted by 
Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 7 days ago

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Live events are lining up on the Cedar City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cedar City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dnBPx_0aT3xQXJ00

Storytime — Frontier Homestead State Park

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 635 N Main St, Cedar City, UT

Frontier Homestead Children's Story Time is an opportunity for preschool children to learn about the past through stories and history-related activities. Enjoy a story read by a Ranger followed by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tceoy_0aT3xQXJ00

Babywearing 101

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Join us as we talk about carrier types on the market, how to choose the best one for you and learn about some surprising benefits of wearing babies and older kids! And if you have any questions...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3mzF_0aT3xQXJ00

Teen Art Camp: Reclaimed, Repurposed, Reimagined

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 13 South 300 West, Cedar City, UT 84720

Bring new life and creativity to everyday objects at Teen Art Camp!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XO4ZM_0aT3xQXJ00

Utah Shakespeare Festival - The Pirates of Penzance

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 35 S 300 W, Cedar City, UT

Book and Lyrics by W. S. GilbertMusic by Arthur SullivanDirected by Cassie Abate A shipload of sentimental pirates, a gaggle of giggling maidens, and a band

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eih0_0aT3xQXJ00

Live Voltage AC/DC Tribute Show

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 90 West Hoover Avenue, Cedar City, UT 84720

Live Voltage AC/DC Show is coming to rock Cedar City, Utah https://lvacdc.com/event/cedar-city/

Learn More
Cedar City Times

Cedar City Times

Cedar City, UT
5
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cedar City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Cedar City, UT
Cedar City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Ranger#Thu Oct 10#Ut Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Cedar City, UTPosted by
Cedar City Times

Cedar City is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(CEDAR CITY, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cedar City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!