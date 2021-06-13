Cancel
Wheeling, WV

Live events on the horizon in Wheeling

Wheeling News Flash
 7 days ago

(WHEELING, WV) Live events are coming to Wheeling.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wheeling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoOeO_0aT3xPea00

Basketball Summer Camp (June)

Triadelphia, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 225 McCormick Way, Triadelphia, WV

Sports camps are available in half day or full day options. Half day camp is for athletes ages 5-8 and runs from 9AM – 12PM. Full day camp is for athletes ages 8-14 and runs from 9AM – 3PM...

Embroidery Hoop Wreaths

Martins Ferry, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 20 S 5th St, Martins Ferry, OH

Join us in making embroidery hoop wreaths on Monday, June 21st at 6pm! All materials are provided. Please call (740) 633-0314 to register.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijVso_0aT3xPea00

M**der Mystery Book Club

Martins Ferry, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 20 S 5th St, Martins Ferry, OH

The M**der Mystery Book Club meets every 3rd Tuesday at 6pm and is limited to 10 patrons. Call (740) 633-0314 to register. April 2021 - "The Kind Worth Killing" by Peter Swanson May 2021 - "Death...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFAlm_0aT3xPea00

Reuther-Pollack Labor History Symposium V

Wheeling, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1413 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV 26003

An annual symposium focused on regional labor history. This event will be offered in solidarity with the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IuHNN_0aT3xPea00

The Redeemer's Church Summer Camp

Wheeling, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Address: 465 Lodge Drive, Wheeling, WV 26003

Come spend time with us at Olgebay Resort for worship, community, and fun! This camp is for kids from 6th grade to 12th grade.

ABOUT

With Wheeling News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

(WHEELING, WV) Life in Wheeling has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Wheeling area, click here.