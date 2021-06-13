Live events coming up in Port Huron
(PORT HURON, MI) Port Huron has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port Huron:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: 800 Harker St, Port Huron, MI
The Port Huron Gun & Knife Show will be held on Nov 6th – 7th, 2021 in Port Huron, MI. This Port Huron gun show is held at Blue Water Convention Center and hosted by Sport Shows Promotions. All...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 2802 Omar St, Port Huron, MI 48060
Summer is back, and you know what that means! Margarita Monday!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 701 McMorran Blvd, Port Huron, MI
Join McMorran Place for a trip to the past reliving the sounds from the '50s and '60s with this concert featuring two acts: The Jersey Seasons and American Graffiti.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Address: 1115 6th St, Port Huron, MI 48060
Take a ride though beautiful and historic Port Huron neighborhoods!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: Port Huron, MI
Rockin\' FREE concerts in August have become the place to be on summer nights! Performances include local, national, and international …\n Rockin’ The Rivers More »\n