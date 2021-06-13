Cancel
Port Huron, MI

Live events coming up in Port Huron

Port Huron Bulletin
 7 days ago

(PORT HURON, MI) Port Huron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port Huron:

Port Huron Gun & Knife Show

Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 800 Harker St, Port Huron, MI

The Port Huron Gun & Knife Show will be held on Nov 6th – 7th, 2021 in Port Huron, MI. This Port Huron gun show is held at Blue Water Convention Center and hosted by Sport Shows Promotions. All...

Margarita Monday: Beach Glass Heart Shadow Box

Port Huron, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2802 Omar St, Port Huron, MI 48060

Summer is back, and you know what that means! Margarita Monday!

American Graffiti and Jersey Seasons

Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 701 McMorran Blvd, Port Huron, MI

Join McMorran Place for a trip to the past reliving the sounds from the '50s and '60s with this concert featuring two acts: The Jersey Seasons and American Graffiti.

Historic Trolley Tours: Schools, Neighborhoods and Churches

Port Huron, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 1115 6th St, Port Huron, MI 48060

Take a ride though beautiful and historic Port Huron neighborhoods!

Rockin’ The Rivers

Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Port Huron, MI

Rockin\' FREE concerts in August have become the place to be on summer nights! Performances include local, national, and international …\n Rockin’ The Rivers More »\n

Port Huron Bulletin

Port Huron, MI
ABOUT

With Port Huron Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Port Huron, MI
Port Huron, MI
