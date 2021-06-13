Cancel
Hobbs, NM

Coming soon: Hobbs events

Hobbs Times
Hobbs Times
 7 days ago

(HOBBS, NM) Live events are coming to Hobbs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobbs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wt87d_0aT3xMFd00

Rockwind Pro-Am

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 5001 Jack Gomez Blvd, Hobbs, NM

$150 entry for pros, $250 for amateurs. 4-person shamble. Contact Adrienne Fields at Rockwind Community Links to register. (575) 202-5241.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXVRS_0aT3xMFd00

2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Southeast Regional Walk in Hobbs, NM

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Join us for 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Southeast Regional Walk in Hobbs, NM on 09/25/2021. Register today.

District 4 5A Championship

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 District 4 5A Championship, hosted by Hobbs High School in Hobbs NM. Starting Friday, June 18th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyITR_0aT3xMFd00

MIEL SAN MARCOS - Daniel Calveti - Raul Sanchez

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 PM

MIEL SAN MARCOS - Daniel Calveti - Raul Sanchez at 5101 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs, NM 88240-9132, United States, Lovington, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4eHv_0aT3xMFd00

'Virtual' Classic Film Series

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Thunderbird Cir, Hobbs, NM

With capacity limitations, we are continuing our Classic Film Series virtually. Simply log on using the link and passcode below (check back if it's not currently listed). The passcode will work...

Hobbs Times

Hobbs Times

Hobbs, NM
With Hobbs Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

