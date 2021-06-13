Live events on the horizon in Walla Walla

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Live events are lining up on the Walla Walla calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walla Walla:

The Wasteland Kings LIVE at Eternal Wines, Walla Walla, WA Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

The WLK's play Eternal Wines' Thursday Night Lights Food Truck & Concert Series.

The High Kings Walla Walla Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 111 N 6th Ave, Walla Walla, WA

The High Kings set the bar extremely high for Irish Folk bands across the world and are widely regarded to be at the forefront of the genre. The High Kings continue to perform to sold out venues...

Darts Competition Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 602 Piper Ave, Walla Walla, WA

darts competition at the winery. Weekly tournament with wine, beer and cider specials.

Veterans Day Parade — Taylored Living Magazine Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:11 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:11 AM

Address: 109 E Main St #302T, Walla Walla, WA

There's nothing quite like the magic of a community parade. Walla Walla's annual Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Monday, November 11 at 11:11am. Come out and show your support for our veterans.

Latino Heritage Month--Activity Bag Pickup Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 238 E Alder St, Walla Walla, WA

Pick up activity bags for our Latino Heritage Month Zoom party, all day at curbside pickup. Schedule a pickup via your account online, or call the library at 527-4550, 10am-5pm. Then join WWPL and...