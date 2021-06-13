Cancel
Danville, IL

Coming soon: Danville events

Danville Times
Danville Times
 7 days ago

(DANVILLE, IL) Danville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Danville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAKL4_0aT3xKUB00

6th Annual Homer Fire Golf Scramble

Danville, IL

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Address: 1300 W Voorhees St, Danville, IL

Its that time for our 6th Annual Golf Scramble. We will be hosting it again this year at Harrison Golf Course in Danville, Il. Cost is $300 for a four person team and $100 for a single. Cost...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XjId8_0aT3xKUB00

2nd Sunday Salvation

Danville, IL

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 103 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL

The "2nd Sunday Salvation Show" featuring the Reverend Chad Hays and Father Tom Grassman from 11am-1pm. Bloody Mary's, beers, Zeke's Eats Donuts and live music that will enlighten your soul. No cover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAbmv_0aT3xKUB00

Wee Wigglers Story Time

Danville, IL

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 319 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL

Action rhymes, Stories and Songs for children age 5 and under. Every other Tuesday at 10 am starting 4/6/21 Teen Zone. Space is limited so call 217-477-5225 to register or click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RZx8_0aT3xKUB00

Disney’s Frozen Jr.

Danville, IL

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 158 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL

Children\'s Musical at the Fischer Theatre. Free admission! Limited seating, reservations recommended. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzRfv_0aT3xKUB00

Once In A Blue Moon - June Market

Danville, IL

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 310 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL

Greetings from the team at Once In A Blue Moon! We are enjoying the sunshine and living life in gratitude, as we return to a semblance of normalcy. Our new location is such a blessing in so many...

With Danville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

