Coming soon: Marion events

(MARION, IN) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

Golf Scramble Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2500 E 550 N, Marion, IN

Join us for a day of golfing at Arbor Trace Golf Course. **$50 per golfer and $35 for Active or Retired Police. **First Place team prize **Raffle Prizes **Hole Sponsorships for your business...

Community Plunge Experience Marion, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 441 North Wabash Avenue, Marion, IN 46952

Understand mental health and addictions in a new way and tour Grant County's resources

CSB Softball Indiana Combine - Marion, IN 2021 Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 4201 S Washington St, Marion, IN

Team Special: 5+ players = $25 off per registration. 9+ players = $50 off per registration. Contact Cortney cmccormick@collegescoutingbureau.net for discount code. Colleges Scheduled to Attend or...

Innovations in Faith-Based Nursing Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 4201 S Washington St, Marion, IN

Nurses Christian Fellowship discount available! When you register for the Innovations Conference, you will receive a discount code that gives you 15% off of a Nurses Christian Fellowship...

Marion 4th of July Fireworks Display Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: N River Rd &, N Quarry Rd, Marion, IN

Join us in Marion for an evening of fireworks! Free fun, free admission. Inflatables for the kids to enjoy. Vendors with delicious food options for you to purchase. Live music includes Cook ...