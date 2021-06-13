Cancel
Shawnee, OK

Shawnee events calendar

Shawnee News Watch
(SHAWNEE, OK) Shawnee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shawnee:

Blues on Broadway

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Located at Broadway and Main in Shawnee. Wine tasting, music, beer garden, vendors, and more.

Firelake casino - Shawnee

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 41207 Hardesty Rd, Shawnee, OK

Firelake casino - Shawnee at FireLake Casino, 41207 Hardesty Rd, Shawnee, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 12:00 am

Small Town Jesus Conference 2021

Shawnee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 330 N Beard Ave, Shawnee, OK 74801

A Conference for Pastors & Church Leaders in Small Cities, Small Towns, & Rural Contexts

IFYR Jr Patriot Qualifier

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Hooey Jr Patriot TD, BA, GT, TR, PO, SW, BU Qualifier at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo

G&S Promotions Gun & Knife Show

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1700 W Independence St, Shawnee, OK

G&S Promotions Gun & Knife Show will display of shotguns, rifles, handguns, scopes, knives, shooting supplies, ammunition, reloading equipment, gun cases, pistol & rifle magazines, military...

With Shawnee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

