Gillette, WY

Coming soon: Gillette events

Posted by 
Gillette Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GILLETTE, WY) Gillette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gillette area:

Gillette Historic Preservation Commission

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 07:00 PM

The Gillette Historic Preservation Commission meets the 4th Thursday of every month in the 2nd Floor Community Room at City Hall. This meeting will be conducted online you can use the following...

Up in Arms Gun Shows

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1635 Reata Dr, Gillette, WY

Up in Arms Gun Show will feature products like new & used guns, custom & factory knives, military & war relics, home defence items, home security, and much more.

2021 Campbell County Fair 100 years revisited!

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

2021 Campbell County fair will be revisiting the hundred year celebration! Let’s make this an amazing show!

Sunday Morning Service — Mike Morrison Ministries

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Address: #2 W McKenzie Rd, Gillette, WY

Join us for our Sunday morning services with Pastor Elgin Faber. Coffee & Donuts 9:40 AM

Make a Splash with Habitat

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 909 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY

We’ll be at the Gillette City Pool from June 19 through June 25 at the Concessions Stand! If you’re looking for something fun to do with the whole family, stop by and swim and buy some snacks from...

Gillette, WY
With Gillette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

