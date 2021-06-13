Coming soon: Paso Robles events

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Live events are coming to Paso Robles.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paso Robles:

Laughs & Crafts Comedy Show Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Address: 1346 Railroad Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

SATURDAY, JUNE 19: Laughs & Crafts bringing professional live standup comedy to California Coast Beer Co.

Paso Robles Rotary - 22nd Annual Winemakers' Cookoff with Brews! Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2198 Riverside Ave., Frontier Land, Paso Robles, CA 93446

22nd ANNUAL PASO ROBLES ROTARY WINEMAKERS' COOKOFF with BREWS! August 14, 2021, 6-9 PM FOOD, WINE, BREWS, LIVE MUSIC AND LOT'S OF FUN!

Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival 2022 Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2198 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446

A benefit for the Pioneer Day Committee which is dedicated to the preservation of the unique history and culture of Paso Robles!

Calwise Anniversary Party Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 3340 Ramada Drive, Suite B, Paso Robles, CA 93446

It's the Calwise Anniversary Party! We've crashed on the shore of Hazard Reef and are celebrating the launch of our new line of tiki rums!

MEN'S KAYAK RETREAT CATALINA 2021 Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 215 Oak Hill Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

It's time again for the 2021 Catalina Men's Kayak Retreat!