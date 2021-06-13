Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Coming soon: Paso Robles events

Paso Robles Dispatch
(PASO ROBLES, CA) Live events are coming to Paso Robles.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paso Robles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F29pI_0aT3xDJ600

Laughs & Crafts Comedy Show

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Address: 1346 Railroad Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

SATURDAY, JUNE 19: Laughs & Crafts bringing professional live standup comedy to California Coast Beer Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKsaU_0aT3xDJ600

Paso Robles Rotary - 22nd Annual Winemakers' Cookoff with Brews!

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2198 Riverside Ave., Frontier Land, Paso Robles, CA 93446

22nd ANNUAL PASO ROBLES ROTARY   WINEMAKERS' COOKOFF with BREWS! August 14, 2021, 6-9 PM FOOD, WINE, BREWS, LIVE MUSIC AND LOT'S OF FUN!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdfnP_0aT3xDJ600

Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival 2022

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2198 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446

A benefit for the Pioneer Day Committee which is dedicated to the preservation of the unique history and culture of Paso Robles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjQaP_0aT3xDJ600

Calwise Anniversary Party

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 3340 Ramada Drive, Suite B, Paso Robles, CA 93446

It's the Calwise Anniversary Party! We've crashed on the shore of Hazard Reef and are celebrating the launch of our new line of tiki rums!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZbTa_0aT3xDJ600

MEN'S KAYAK RETREAT CATALINA 2021

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 215 Oak Hill Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

It's time again for the 2021 Catalina Men's Kayak Retreat!

ABOUT

With Paso Robles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

