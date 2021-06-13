Cullman calendar: Events coming up

(CULLMAN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Cullman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cullman:

ZONING BOARD MEETING Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 204 2nd Ave NE, Cullman, AL

MEETING DATES, TIMES, OR LOCATIONS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. PLEASE VERIFY BY CALLING 256-775-7203 OR EMAILING CITYHALL@CULLMANAL.GOV. All efforts will be made to adhere to the guidelines outlined in the...

Mentor Orientation Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 708 9th St SE, Cullman, AL

Have you been feeling an urge to invest in others? Could you encourage someone who has been through similar life experiences as yourself? Attend our upcoming Mentor Orientation to be trained on...

Cullman Caring for Kids- United Way Food Bank (SEE DESCRIPTION FOR SPECIFIC TIMES!) Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 402 Arnold St NE # W1, Cullman, AL

The food bank is open: Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays from 9 a.m.-noon Located at 402 Arnold St. NE Ste. W-1 For more information, or to make a donation, call 256-7

Greerbillies Rock the South Camping/Parking Cullman, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1200 Leonard Rd., Cullman, AL 35055

Parking and camping for Rock the South. RV’s, tent camping, car camping, and plain ole parking. We are the easiest in and out for the event.

Concrete and Cranes: VBS 2021 Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 3691 AL-157, Cullman, AL

Date: Jun 13, 2021 6:00 pm to Jun 13, 2021 8:30 pm Location: Northbrook Baptist Church, Logan, United States Concrete and Cranes: VBS 2021