Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Burlington events coming soon

Posted by 
Burlington Journal
Burlington Journal
 7 days ago

(BURLINGTON, VT) Burlington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burlington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zo224_0aT3x8yi00

Backyard Mediterranean Meze Dinner & Lecture

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 79 Lakeview Terrace, Burlington, VT 05401

Join us for a lavish banquet of Mediterranean meze and a lecture on the history and traditions of these dishes.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iSsB_0aT3x8yi00

DANIEL Speaks (Face-Masks Optional)

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401

DANIEL Speaks is a Face-Mask Optional event in celebration of our freedom and rights. All ages, ethnicities, etc. welcome to join the fun!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S334J_0aT3x8yi00

Intro to Square Foot Gardening

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 207 Flynn Ave, Burlington, VT 05401

Square Foot Gardening is an easy way to plan and plant your garden, using permanent beds to maximize production in small spaces.

Learn More
Burlington Journal

Burlington Journal

Burlington, VT
8
Followers
19
Post
531
Views
ABOUT

With Burlington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vt 05401 Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Burlington, VTPosted by
Burlington Journal

Burlington is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(BURLINGTON, VT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Burlington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.