Burlington events coming soon

(BURLINGTON, VT) Burlington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burlington:

Backyard Mediterranean Meze Dinner & Lecture Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 79 Lakeview Terrace, Burlington, VT 05401

Join us for a lavish banquet of Mediterranean meze and a lecture on the history and traditions of these dishes.

DANIEL Speaks (Face-Masks Optional) Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401

DANIEL Speaks is a Face-Mask Optional event in celebration of our freedom and rights. All ages, ethnicities, etc. welcome to join the fun!!!

Intro to Square Foot Gardening Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 207 Flynn Ave, Burlington, VT 05401

Square Foot Gardening is an easy way to plan and plant your garden, using permanent beds to maximize production in small spaces.