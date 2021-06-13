Burlington events coming soon
(BURLINGTON, VT) Burlington has a full slate of live events coming up.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burlington:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 79 Lakeview Terrace, Burlington, VT 05401
Join us for a lavish banquet of Mediterranean meze and a lecture on the history and traditions of these dishes.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401
DANIEL Speaks is a Face-Mask Optional event in celebration of our freedom and rights. All ages, ethnicities, etc. welcome to join the fun!!!
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 207 Flynn Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
Square Foot Gardening is an easy way to plan and plant your garden, using permanent beds to maximize production in small spaces.