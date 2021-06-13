Seguin calendar: Coming events

(SEGUIN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Seguin calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seguin:

TOURNEY #6 LAKE PLACID Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Ih 10 W Access Rd, Seguin, TX

Good ol' Lake Placid! Launching from (3280 Placid View Drive, FL 33852) Boat Ramp ❖ REGISTER DAY OF AT THE RAMP ❖ ONCE YEARLY MEMBERSHIP: $30/person ❖ TOURNAMENT ENTRY: $100/boat ❖ LUNKER INCLUDED...

Vendor Showcase hosted by Soel Venue & Stars Over Texas Events & Rentals Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Join us for an eventful afternoon at Soel Venue! Let us show you around this amazing new venue while also meeting a wide range of talented, local wedding and event vendors. From caterers to DJs to...

Garden Camp - Seguin, TX 2021 Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 1567 W Kingsbury St, Seguin, TX

Come to Garden Camp to experience a fun way to learn about gardening and nutrition through hands-on gardening, art projects, and fun cooking activities.

Farm Road 69 Live at the Seguin Power Plant Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2006 Stockdale Hwy, Seguin, TX

Farm Road 69 Live at the Seguin Power Plant at Seguin Power Plant, 2006 Stockdale Hwy, Seguin, United States on Fri Aug 06 2021 at 06:30 pm

South Texas Pinto Show Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 728 Midway, Seguin, TX

Sports event in Seguin, TX by South Texas Pinto Club on Saturday, October 23 2021