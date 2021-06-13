El Centro calendar: Coming events

(EL CENTRO, CA) Live events are lining up on the El Centro calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the El Centro area:

El Centro Kiwanis Inaugural Ken-Ducky Derby El Centro, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 540 Park Ave, El Centro, CA

In Cooperation with the City of El CentroProceeds to benefit El Centro Swim Scholarships and other projects helping Children of El Centro.Make sure you reach out to your local Kiwanian, or you can...

Board of Directors El Centro, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Address: 1095 S 4th St, El Centro, CA

Board of Directors Meeting To attend this meeting, or to request to be placed on the Agenda please contact the Chamber. Please submit Agenda requests at least one month in advance.

Concealed Carry Permit Certification El Centro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 925 North Imperial Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243

Concealed Carry Permit Certification Jun 19th, 2021 at Border Tactical in El Centro, CA.

Vincent Memorial Football Calexico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 525 Sheridan St, Calexico, CA

View pregame, live and post-game details from the Southwest vs. Vincent Memorial California game on Aug 27, 2021

Men's Luncheon Brawley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 1465 Jones St, Brawley, CA

Men of all ages are invited to join us for our monthly Men's Luncheon! This will be a relaxed time as we enjoy food, conversation, and learning what the Bible has to say on being men of God...