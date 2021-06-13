Cancel
El Centro, CA

El Centro calendar: Coming events

El Centro Bulletin
 7 days ago

(EL CENTRO, CA) Live events are lining up on the El Centro calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the El Centro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkcWD_0aT3wxMX00

El Centro Kiwanis Inaugural Ken-Ducky Derby

El Centro, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 540 Park Ave, El Centro, CA

In Cooperation with the City of El CentroProceeds to benefit El Centro Swim Scholarships and other projects helping Children of El Centro.Make sure you reach out to your local Kiwanian, or you can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jchs2_0aT3wxMX00

Board of Directors

El Centro, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Address: 1095 S 4th St, El Centro, CA

Board of Directors Meeting To attend this meeting, or to request to be placed on the Agenda please contact the Chamber. Please submit Agenda requests at least one month in advance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2meCUO_0aT3wxMX00

Concealed Carry Permit Certification

El Centro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 925 North Imperial Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243

Concealed Carry Permit Certification Jun 19th, 2021 at Border Tactical in El Centro, CA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLdTs_0aT3wxMX00

Vincent Memorial Football

Calexico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 525 Sheridan St, Calexico, CA

View pregame, live and post-game details from the Southwest vs. Vincent Memorial California game on Aug 27, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCEx0_0aT3wxMX00

Men's Luncheon

Brawley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 1465 Jones St, Brawley, CA

Men of all ages are invited to join us for our monthly Men's Luncheon! This will be a relaxed time as we enjoy food, conversation, and learning what the Bible has to say on being men of God...

El Centro, CA
ABOUT

With El Centro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

