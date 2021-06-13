Clovis calendar: Events coming up

(CLOVIS, NM) Live events are coming to Clovis.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clovis:

Clovis Chamber Ambassador Meeting Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Pregnancy Resource Center - 10th Annual Leap for Life Fun Run! Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 700 C R 17, Clovis, NM

Register online here: https://www.active.com/clovis-nm/running/leap-for-life-fun-run-2021 Or register in person at the PRC...

Tour the Galaxy: Astronomy for Kids Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 417 Schepps Blvd, Clovis, NM

Join us and the Clovis Astronomers as we take a journey through our galaxy. You’ll learn about planets, stars, comets, black holes and more! You will have plenty of hands-on activities to geek out...

7eventh Time Down Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Commerce Way, Clovis, NM

7eventh Time Down @ Marshall Auditorium, Clovis, NM June 17, 2021 – all the venue information, dates & tickets prices on MyRockShows.

Classic Drive In Tour - Foxy Drive In Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 720 W 7th St, Clovis, NM

On Monday, June 14th, find us at Foxy Drive-In on the corner of Thornton and 7th st. Foxy Drive-In has been an iconic go to restaurant in Clovis since 1956. Those early days had the original Ford...