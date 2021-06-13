Cancel
Clovis, NM

Clovis calendar: Events coming up

Clovis News Alert
 7 days ago

(CLOVIS, NM) Live events are coming to Clovis.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clovis:

Clovis Chamber Ambassador Meeting

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Pregnancy Resource Center - 10th Annual Leap for Life Fun Run!

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 700 C R 17, Clovis, NM

Register online here: https://www.active.com/clovis-nm/running/leap-for-life-fun-run-2021 Or register in person at the PRC...

Tour the Galaxy: Astronomy for Kids

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 417 Schepps Blvd, Clovis, NM

Join us and the Clovis Astronomers as we take a journey through our galaxy. You’ll learn about planets, stars, comets, black holes and more! You will have plenty of hands-on activities to geek out...

7eventh Time Down

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 Commerce Way, Clovis, NM

7eventh Time Down @ Marshall Auditorium, Clovis, NM June 17, 2021 – all the venue information, dates & tickets prices on MyRockShows.

Classic Drive In Tour - Foxy Drive In

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 720 W 7th St, Clovis, NM

On Monday, June 14th, find us at Foxy Drive-In on the corner of Thornton and 7th st. Foxy Drive-In has been an iconic go to restaurant in Clovis since 1956. Those early days had the original Ford...

ABOUT

With Clovis News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

