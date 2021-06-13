Live events coming up in Auburn

(AUBURN, CA) Auburn is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Auburn:

Tea and Tunes Meadow Vista, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Peacock Park is hosting entertainment by Bernie Rivera and Friends. Smooth Jazz and Easy Listening highlighting Saxophone and flute. Tea, coffee and small bites provided. Limited seating and...

Standup Comedy Tour Live Taping: AUBURN, CA Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 13395 New Airport Road, #H, Auburn, CA 95602

The Rolling Green Room comes to Damsel Brewing Co in Auburn, CA

Mike Maguire Auburn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 177 Sacramento St, Auburn, CA

Rock/Country 30-year professional singer-songwriter that plays renditions of a wide variety from Pink Floyd, Johnny Cash to U2 and everything in between!

Peter Wilson, Paul Emery & Eli Rush Auburn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 750 Lincoln Way St.100, Auburn, CA

Peter Wilson & Paul Emery have performed together since the early 1980s as the Fun Train minstrels and in various combinations. Paul Emery is a member of Backwoods Jazz with Anni McCann and Tom...

MTB Specific Skills- Cornering Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: Maidu Drive, Auburn, CA 95603

Come dedicate time to one of the most sought after skills- cornering!