Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hilo, HI

Hilo calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Hilo Today
Hilo Today
 7 days ago

(HILO, HI) Live events are lining up on the Hilo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hilo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGrJC_0aT3wjFb00

Doctor420Hawaii - Hilo Clinic

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 224 Kamehameha Ave Suite 207, Hilo, HI

Doctor420Hawaii, 224 Kamehameha Avenue, Suite 207, Hilo, HI 96720, United States 808-934-7566 info@doctor420hawaii.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vfky_0aT3wjFb00

`Car Wash Big Island- Help Wash Out Hunger for Homeless Keiki

Hilo, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 26 Kekela Street, Hilo, HI 96720

Project Hawai’i, Inc. fundraiser for homeless keiki. Your Donation helps homeless keiki succeed

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdUhG_0aT3wjFb00

Ocean Resin Fun- Hilo

Hilo, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 333 Kilauea Avenue, Hilo, HI 96720

Want to learn how to up your paint pouring techniques while using resin? This is the class for YOU!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjaXe_0aT3wjFb00

Learn How to Play Pokemon TCG and Pokemon League

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 305 Wailuku Dr Suite 7, Hilo, HI

Join Pokemon Professor Jim at Gam3Escape and learn how to play Pokemon TCG! This is a great event for students and children as well as adults and parents. Family friendly event. Note students...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQB9O_0aT3wjFb00

King Louie & Renato Caranto

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Renato and I performed at this great fundraiser for Hawaii veterans in 2019 and were invited back in 2020 but the pandemic got in the way. We're excited to be returning in 2021! We'll be joined by...

Learn More
Hilo Today

Hilo Today

Hilo, HI
10
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hilo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilo, HI
State
Hawaii State
City
Wailuku, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
Hilo, HI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donation#Sun Jun#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Hilo, HIPosted by
Hilo Today

Hilo-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This lovingly restored, popular and successful wellness center is offered for sale in the middle of Hilo's well-established and ever-expanding medical area - with
Hilo, HIPosted by
Hilo Today

News wrap: Top stories in Hilo

(HILO, HI) Here are today’s top stories from the Hilo area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hilo area, click here.