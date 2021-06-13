Hilo calendar: What's coming up

(HILO, HI) Live events are lining up on the Hilo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hilo:

Doctor420Hawaii - Hilo Clinic Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 224 Kamehameha Ave Suite 207, Hilo, HI

Doctor420Hawaii, 224 Kamehameha Avenue, Suite 207, Hilo, HI 96720, United States 808-934-7566 info@doctor420hawaii.com

`Car Wash Big Island- Help Wash Out Hunger for Homeless Keiki Hilo, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 26 Kekela Street, Hilo, HI 96720

Project Hawai’i, Inc. fundraiser for homeless keiki. Your Donation helps homeless keiki succeed

Ocean Resin Fun- Hilo Hilo, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 333 Kilauea Avenue, Hilo, HI 96720

Want to learn how to up your paint pouring techniques while using resin? This is the class for YOU!

Learn How to Play Pokemon TCG and Pokemon League Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 305 Wailuku Dr Suite 7, Hilo, HI

Join Pokemon Professor Jim at Gam3Escape and learn how to play Pokemon TCG! This is a great event for students and children as well as adults and parents. Family friendly event. Note students...

King Louie & Renato Caranto Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Renato and I performed at this great fundraiser for Hawaii veterans in 2019 and were invited back in 2020 but the pandemic got in the way. We're excited to be returning in 2021! We'll be joined by...