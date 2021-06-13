Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

E3 2021: Where to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase

By Luke Albigés
trueachievements.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is soon to show its hand at E3 2021, with the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase airing today at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST. Here's how to follow the action as it happens... The 90-minute show is likely to be a highlight of E3 2021 for a lot of Xbox fans, and Microsoft has been good enough to provide a number of viewing options. The event will be broadcast in 1080p60, although Microsoft has already confirmed that it'll have 4K versions of both the event and many individual trailers available afterwards for folks who want a higher-quality glimpse of the future of gaming.

www.trueachievements.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#E3#Xbox Wire#Microsoft#Xbox Twitch#Xbox Facebook#Vk#Ott#Samsung Tv#Plutotv#Vizio#Non English#Br Portuguese#German#Parisian French#Russian#Italian#Castilian#Chinese#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Facebook
Country
Portugal
News Break
Youtube
Country
China
Related
Video GamesDen of Geek

E3 2021 Live Stream and Conference Schedule: Watch Xbox, Bethesda, Nintendo, Ubisoft, and More

E3 is bringing the heat this year, with four days of big announcements, reveals, and trailers. Running from June 12-15, E3 2021 will feature press conferences and live streams from many of the biggest companies in gaming, including Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, WB Games, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, and more. Needless to say, by the end of this convention, we should know what the future holds for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC gaming.
Video Gameswopular.com

From ‘starfield’ To ‘halo Infinite’: Everything Announced At The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase At E3

Xbox’s highly anticipated E3 showcase, the first since Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda, took place on Sunday, showering fans with a torrent of gaming announcements. Specifically, the showcase shared details on 30 titles, 27 of which will be available on Xbox Game Pass. From the announcement of new Bethesda franchise “Starfield” to more details […]
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

E3 2021 | Microsoft (Xbox) and Bethesda Conference; date, time and how to watch online

E3 2021 has Xbox as one of the great protagonists. This time they will not do it alone, but will be accompanied by Bethesda, now that it is part of the Xbox Game Studios ecosystem. That means a conference full of announcements awaits us, many to Xbox Game Pass and many others for their consoles and the rest of the devices where the firm led by Phil Spencer wants to reach. We tell you how to watch this Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase live online Sunday June 13.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Xbox and Bethesda at E3 2021: The biggest announcements

One of E3 2021’s biggest events was the joint showcase with Xbox and Bethesda. The event featured all-new information, announcements, and trailers for Starfield, STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield 2042, Psychonauts 2, Fallout 76, Halo Infinite, Diablo 2: Resurrected, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Forza Horizon 5, and Redfall.
Video GamesGamespot

Far Cry 6 | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

Far Cry 6 takes the player to the fictional Caribbean island Yara. The game stars Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito. In this trailer we see a rooster with a studded choker on, and that's all we needed to see. The game is expected to release October 7, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Luna, and Stadia.
Video Gamesdailynewsen.com

The Way to See the Xbox and Also Bethesda E3 Summit

Team Xbox will take to the stage along with Bethesda to display a 90-minute demonstration of matches for E3 2021. It is going to last 90 minutes, and it's going seemingly flaunt games coming to Xbox this holiday season, games that will shortly be coming to Xbox Game Pass, and various other statements. Microsoft is calling case its"greatest second of 2021 so much," so Xbox fans should not overlook this one.
Video Gamesentertainment-focus.com

Watch the ‘Battlefield 2042’ gameplay trailer from the Xbox E3 showcase

At the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this weekend, EA and DICE debuted Battlefield 2042’s highly-anticipated gameplay trailer. You can watch the trailer above. The trailer provides a first-hand look at gameplay for Battlefield 2042 and shows off the game’s massive scale and epic destruction, as well as providing the next look at the game’s range of weapons, vehicles, gadgets and maps.
Video GamesGamespot

Forza Horizon 5 | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest entry into the ever-popular car simulator, Forza. Forza Horizon 5 takes place in Mexico, and includes jeeps in order to offroading. You'll have the chance to drive through all kinds of environments, including the desert and lush rainforests. There will, of coruse, be stunning sports cars to simulate as well. Forza Horizon 5 releases November 9, 2021.
Video GamesGamespot

Starfield Full Presentation | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

Todd Howard took the stage to introduce the 2021 Xbox + Bethesda E3 showcase with the highly anticipated game Starifield. In this brand new Starfield Cinematic Trailer, we see an astronaut, dubbed a constellation, about to launch from a spacechip, Frontier NG1350, as a mech walks past. Starfield is currently set to release on PC and the Xbox Series X/S on November 11, 2022.
Video GamesGamespot

Shredders Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

Shredders is the latest extreme sports snowboarding game, with gorageous snow covered mountains and plenty of ramps and rails to perform tricks. The game looks to feature massive slopes for you to express yourself on, and Shredders releases December 2021.
Video GamesNME

Xbox Games Showcase: Extended – How and where to watch

Microsoft will be hosting the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended tonight, featuring behind-the-scenes discussions with various developers. The Xbox Games Showcase: Extended will start at 6pm BST tonight, and you’ll be able to tune in via the official Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as on Facebook. The show will...
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

REPLACED From Sad Cat Studios Debuts A First Look Trailer At The Xbox + Bethesda E3 Showcase

Sad Cat Studios unveiled their new, side-scrolling action game, Replaced, at this year’s Xbox briefing as a part of E3. Replaced takes place in an alternate, futuristic version of the 1980s where you play as R.E.A.C.H, a sentient AI that has been unwillingly placed inside a human body. The game’s stylish, pixel art drew attention during its reveal trailer, and what was shown of combat and platforming indicates a fluid animation style, unlike most other pixel art games.
Video GamesGamespot

Twelve Minutes | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley, James Mcavoy is an interative thriller about a man stuck in a time loop coming August 19, 2021. Not too many details were revealed in the latest trailer, but it features a star-studded cast.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Xbox/Bethesda at E3 2021: a game-changer for Microsoft

The stars were aligned for Microsoft to deliver a phenomenal E3 2021 showcase and it's fair to say that Xbox and Bethesda delivered. The firm had already firmly established Game Pass as a service offering unbeatable value, but remarkably, the show did an impressive job of making the subscription seem almost indispensable. And in the process, Xbox went one stage further in comprehensively taking down the argument that its first-party line-up is lacking, while at the same time addressing the cross-gen controversy that made it feel like Microsoft wasn't fully committed to the concept of delivering games tailored to the strengths of the new wave of console and PC hardware. This one had it all - and perhaps it actually delivered too much, to the detriment of some of the games shown.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Metro Exodus is Uglier on PS5, but It Runs Better Than the XSX Version

Comparison of Metro Exodus graphics on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S shows the advantage of Microsoft's console in terms of image quality. The game on Sony's console runs smoother. Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition offers higher resolution on Xbox X Series, but runs better on PlayStation 5. The Digital Foundry...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

La Cantina: E3 2021 Was it worth it?

E3 2021 has ended after having several days of activity since Thursday, June 10 with the Summer Game Fest and ending with the conference of Bandai Namco on Tuesday 15 of this month. Koch Media, Guerrilla Collective, Ubisoft, Return Digital, Gearbox, Xbox & Bethesda, Square Enix, Warner, PC Gaming Show, Take Two, Limited Run Games, Capcom Y Nintendo Did they measure up? This question I try to be answered in this broadcast.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Niche – a genetics survival game launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Previously available on Nintendo Switch and Steam, picking up multiple awards in the process, the delightful Niche – a genetics survival game has rocked up onto Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. If you’re serious about your turn-based strategy, love a bit of roguelike and have always wanted to create your own species of animal, you should not look any further.
Video Gamesretailcrowd.co.uk

Xbox One is a PC for beginners

An interesting analogy was applied by one of the game’s designers, who used this rationale for the reason that member number 5 of Forza Horizon also makes a multigenerational title. It’s Mike Brown Eurogamernik Explain that he is Xbox Series And the Computer Plus the reason for making the game...
Video Gamesprogameguides.com

Is The Outer Worlds 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

With the reveal of Obsidian's The Outer Worlds 2 there was lots of applause, and also some questions. Mainly, when, where, how? But in any case we know that it's coming and that's a good thing! Even though we don't yet know the release date we can tell you if it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.