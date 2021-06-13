E3 2021: Where to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase
Microsoft is soon to show its hand at E3 2021, with the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase airing today at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST. Here's how to follow the action as it happens... The 90-minute show is likely to be a highlight of E3 2021 for a lot of Xbox fans, and Microsoft has been good enough to provide a number of viewing options. The event will be broadcast in 1080p60, although Microsoft has already confirmed that it'll have 4K versions of both the event and many individual trailers available afterwards for folks who want a higher-quality glimpse of the future of gaming.www.trueachievements.com