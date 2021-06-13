Lenoir calendar: Coming events

(LENOIR, NC) Lenoir is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lenoir:

Lenoir Downtown Farmers Market Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 801 West Ave NW, Lenoir, NC

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 10 am - 2 pm Location:110 Church Street

David Lee Murphy Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 2461 Fairground Rd, Lenoir, NC

David Lee Murphy- Lenoir NC at Caldwell County Fairgrounds, Rhodhiss, United States on Sat Jul 31 2021 at 03:00 pm

Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 1913 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir, NC

Your guide to the traditional music of the North Carolina mountains and foothills.

Finding God in Science Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Children often ponder over many truths in the bible. Has your child ever asked, “Did Jesus really heal the sick?” Has the topic of sin and forgiveness ever been brought up during a car ride? Join...

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:59 PM

Address: 2090 Scout Rd, Lenoir, NC

Camp life is the best life and we want to prove it to you this week! Join us at camp and spend time relaxing, exploring, and trying new things. You’ll go boating, swimming, climb the rock wall...