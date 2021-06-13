Mt Pleasant calendar: Coming events
(MT PLEASANT, MI) Live events are lining up on the Mt Pleasant calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Mt Pleasant area:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 1721 S Mission St, Mt Pleasant, MI
We provide affordable, convenient, preventive veterinary care and wellness services to ensure your pet is healthy year-round. With thousands of locations across the country, our Community Clinics...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Father's Day Classic details on Jun 19-20, 2021 at - Mt. Pleasant, MI
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 1559 S. Chippewa Rd, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858
Membership Meeting for Mid-Michigan Safari Club International Join us for an interesting program with Dan Catlin from the Wildlife Gallery
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 3686 E River Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI
Painting Under the Pavilion (July) is on Facebook. To connect with Painting Under the Pavilion (July), join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 5093 E Remus Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI
Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum is a fun interactive museum for kids ages 0-12. The Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum’s mission is to enhance the community by inspiring creativity, learning, and...