Sherman, TX

Live events coming up in Sherman

Sherman Dispatch
Sherman Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SHERMAN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Sherman calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sherman area:

Textile Tuesdays

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 W Houston St, Sherman, TX

4-H Textile Tuesdays will be every Tuesday starting June 22nd to July 20th. $10 per day of $40 for all 5 sessions. Grayson County Courthouse, 2nd Floor Assembly Room, Sherman, TX Registration

VOLUNTEER TICKETS for Craft the Night Away on June 19, 2021

Sherman, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 115 South Travis Street, #Suite 103, Sherman, TX 75090

We need VOLUNTEERS!! Can you help? We can offer you a half-price festival ticket and an UBER COOL t-shirt!!

TREC Legal Update I & II

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 405 N Rusk St, Sherman, TX

TREC Legal Update I & II happening at Sherman Municipal Building, Sherman, United States on Mon Jun 28 2021 at 08:30 am to 05:00 pm

12th Annual Lights on the Lake feat. Rick Springfield

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 3200 Canyon Creek Dr, Sherman, TX

Check out the past concert and event calendar for Rick Springfield in Dallas / Ft. Worth along with detailed ticket and venue information including photos, videos, bios, maps and more.

CODY CANADA & The Departed at Hot Summer Nights

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

On Thursday, June 3rd, we kick off our 27th Annual HOT SUMMER NIGHTS free summer concert series with iconic Country-Rock band, CODY CANADA & THE DEPARTED on the HSN gazebo stage! We also can't...

