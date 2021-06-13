Eureka events calendar

(EUREKA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Eureka calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eureka area:

Old Town Farmers Market Eureka Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 234 F St, Eureka, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 29 - October, 2021Tuesdays, 10am - 1pmLocation:F Street and 2nd Street

California Concealed Weapons (CCW) Course Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1600 5th St, Eureka, CA

BOOK HERE: https://pacificoutfitters.com/firearm-classes California Concealed Weapons Course Rates Adult - $169.99 Duration There are 2 options to book your class. Each option consists of 3...

Cruz'n Eureka Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Causes event by Cruz'n Eureka on Thursday, September 9 2021

Eureka Summer Concerts Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 C St, Eureka, CA

Celebrate 23 Years of Summer Concerts! The Eureka Summer Concert Series turns 23 this year and we’re excited to bring live music back with an Amazing celebration! We’ve got award winning artists...

Renewal Course Eureka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 640 West Cedar Street, Eureka, CA 95501

The Sheriff dept requires a re qualification shoot and a 4 hour class to complete your RENEWAL Training.