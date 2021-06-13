Parkersburg events coming soon

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Parkersburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parkersburg:

Live music w/The Hard 2 Tell Band

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 2505 Ohio Ave, Parkersburg, WV

Discover Scuba — YMCA of Parkersburg

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 1800 30th St, Parkersburg, WV

This workshop is a great introduction to Scuba diving for beginners who want to get their feet wet without committing to an entire course. We will go over the Do’s and Don’t of breathing...

AUTUMN MOORE | Visiting Celebrity Chef Special Menu

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 320 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

The Blennerhassett Restaurant and Lounge is honored to welcome Visiting Chef Autumn Moore. Chef Moore co-hosted five seasons of “Cooking with Autumn” on Network WV. Those local to the Mid Ohio...

October BAH hosted by United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 404 Market St Suite 204, Parkersburg, WV

Join us for the October Business After Hours hosted by the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley! Open to all MOV Chamber Members. Register to attend...

Evening of Classic and Southern Rock

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1956 7th St, Parkersburg, WV

