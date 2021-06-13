Cancel
Hammond, LA

Hammond calendar: What's coming up

Hammond Daily
 7 days ago

(HAMMOND, LA) Live events are lining up on the Hammond calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hammond:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVOfm_0aT3wRJP00

Quad Vets Thank You BBQ

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Serving Those who support this great organization with a Thank You BBQ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SL6bk_0aT3wRJP00

Human Resources Office-Catapult Wellness Clinic

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The Office of Group Benefits has contracted with catapult Health to host onsite wellness clinics for state employees and retirees enrolled in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Medical Plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3moFB2_0aT3wRJP00

Youth Awakening 2021

Hammond, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 118 North Richardson Street, Hammond, LA 70401

Join us for a Youth Awakening Conference in Hammond, LA as we're believing for a powerful move of the Holy Spirit in the youth in our region

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47D8ZV_0aT3wRJP00

All American Basketball Camp - Week 2

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1350 N General Pershing St, Hammond, LA

David Kiefer Basketball Camps @ Southeastern Louisiana University Register & Learn More Now: davidkieferbasketballcamps.com DATES and TIMES June 21 - 24 (9:30am - 2:30pm) Check In at 9:00am at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTh3O_0aT3wRJP00

Starting and Financing Your Business

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1514 Martens Dr, Hammond, LA

Starting and Financing Your Business FREE Workshop! Are You... - Interested in determining the feasibility of your business idea? - Planning to start a small business? - Seeking a small loan? ...

ABOUT

With Hammond Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

