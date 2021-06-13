Hammond calendar: What's coming up

(HAMMOND, LA) Live events are lining up on the Hammond calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hammond:

Quad Vets Thank You BBQ Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Serving Those who support this great organization with a Thank You BBQ

Human Resources Office-Catapult Wellness Clinic Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The Office of Group Benefits has contracted with catapult Health to host onsite wellness clinics for state employees and retirees enrolled in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Medical Plans.

Youth Awakening 2021 Hammond, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 118 North Richardson Street, Hammond, LA 70401

Join us for a Youth Awakening Conference in Hammond, LA as we're believing for a powerful move of the Holy Spirit in the youth in our region

All American Basketball Camp - Week 2 Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1350 N General Pershing St, Hammond, LA

David Kiefer Basketball Camps @ Southeastern Louisiana University Register & Learn More Now: davidkieferbasketballcamps.com DATES and TIMES June 21 - 24 (9:30am - 2:30pm) Check In at 9:00am at the...

Starting and Financing Your Business Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1514 Martens Dr, Hammond, LA

Starting and Financing Your Business FREE Workshop! Are You... - Interested in determining the feasibility of your business idea? - Planning to start a small business? - Seeking a small loan? ...