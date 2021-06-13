Beaufort events coming soon

(BEAUFORT, SC) Beaufort has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaufort:

2021 Lowcountry Regatta Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 30 Yacht Club Dr, Beaufort, SC

Event Details This event is running from 26 June 2021 until 27 June 2021. It is next occurring on Saturday, June 26, 2021 Venue: Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club Categories: Event, Outdoors, Show...

Logan Thomas at Brody's Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 47 Ferry Dr, Beaufort, SC

Freshly growing artist Logan Thomas, from the small town of Richmond Hill, Georgia, has erupted onto the indie pop music scene. Recently signing with Blossom Records, Logan has expanded his career...

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 2501 Mossy Oaks Road, Beaufort, SC 29902

4th Annual Camp Conroy Summer Camp for Young Writers and Artists, Ages 8 to 14

Literary Getaway Author Meet & Greet to benefit Pat Conroy Literary Center Beaufort, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 809 Port Republic Street, Beaufort, SC 29902

Join fellow readers and authors for a Meet and Greet Reception. Featured authors from Susie L McMahon's Virtual Book Club Guests!

Kid's Cooking Workshop - exploring whole foods and spices Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Every Wed and Fri we make food fun and appetizing for kids while creating a passion for delicious foods - all made from quality ingredients!