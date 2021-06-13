Orangeburg calendar: What's coming up

(ORANGEBURG, SC) Orangeburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Orangeburg:

CPGA South Carolina Senior Open Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2745 Griffith Dr NW, Orangeburg, SC

The CPGA South Carolina Senior Open is a 36-hole event open to Professionals and Amateurs will a handicap of 10.0 and less, contested at Orangeburg Country Club in Orangeburg, SC

City of Orangeburg Municipal Election Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Mayor City Council District 1 City Council District 3 City Council District 5

1st annual Mental health awareness walk w/6ftIronBarbie Come walk with us! Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: Hwy 301, Orangeburg, SC 29115

With the slogan “One day can change your whole life,” we celebrate Global Wellness Day on the second Saturday of June every year.

Willie Jeffries Golf Tournament Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2745 Griffith Dr NW, Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg Country Club is SOLD OUT. The overflow is at Hillcrest golf course. 1280 AM Rd, Orangeburg, SC Contact John @ 803-447-2521 About this event The SCSB FAA is a 501C3 nonprofit...

BEHIND THE BRUSHES MAKEUP 101 Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

The course will be divided into two session. First Session: Watch and Learn I will give instructional tips and demonstrate proper technique for applying makeup from start to finish. You will also...