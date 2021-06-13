Orangeburg calendar: What's coming up
(ORANGEBURG, SC) Orangeburg has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Orangeburg:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 2745 Griffith Dr NW, Orangeburg, SC
The CPGA South Carolina Senior Open is a 36-hole event open to Professionals and Amateurs will a handicap of 10.0 and less, contested at Orangeburg Country Club in Orangeburg, SC
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM
Address: Hwy 301, Orangeburg, SC 29115
With the slogan “One day can change your whole life,” we celebrate Global Wellness Day on the second Saturday of June every year.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 2745 Griffith Dr NW, Orangeburg, SC
The Orangeburg Country Club is SOLD OUT. The overflow is at Hillcrest golf course. 1280 AM Rd, Orangeburg, SC Contact John @ 803-447-2521 About this event The SCSB FAA is a 501C3 nonprofit...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
The course will be divided into two session. First Session: Watch and Learn I will give instructional tips and demonstrate proper technique for applying makeup from start to finish. You will also...