Del Rio, TX

Del Rio events coming soon

Posted by 
Del Rio Today
Del Rio Today
 7 days ago

(DEL RIO, TX) Del Rio has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Del Rio area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTq3C_0aT3wIc600

Permian Bass Club Tournament

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 115 Sunny Ln, Del Rio, TX

Lush oasis in semiarid setting, springs were important watering stop on historic Chihuahua Road that connected Texas port of Indianola with Chihuahua City, Mexico. Springs flow some 90 million...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmN07_0aT3wIc600

Oktoberfest

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1308 S Main St, Del Rio, TX

Includes dinner, dancing and music by the Seven Dutchmen from 6 to 11 p.m. Whitehead Memorial Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMuR8_0aT3wIc600

MR. AND CO. BLOCK PARTY

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:00 PM

We are excited to announce our first Pop-Up/Block Party! Come on out and enjoy some great music, food, and pretty cool vendors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2MQm_0aT3wIc600

Del Rio Cars & Coffee

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 900 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Held the Last Sunday of every month, Del Rio Cars and Coffee is a recurring monthly meet of local car enthusiasts, and those visiting from out of town. All makes and models welcome! Meet up to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CS4lq_0aT3wIc600

Dance Camp

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 301 Ave G, Del Rio, TX

Esperanza First presents our 5th annual Dance Camp for ages 4-17. Just $5! July 8-12th, 2019. Free t-shirt and tutu for the first 100 campers.

Del Rio Today

Del Rio Today

Del Rio, TX
ABOUT

With Del Rio Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

