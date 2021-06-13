Del Rio events coming soon

(DEL RIO, TX) Del Rio has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Del Rio area:

Permian Bass Club Tournament Del Rio, TX

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 115 Sunny Ln, Del Rio, TX

Lush oasis in semiarid setting, springs were important watering stop on historic Chihuahua Road that connected Texas port of Indianola with Chihuahua City, Mexico. Springs flow some 90 million...

Oktoberfest Del Rio, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1308 S Main St, Del Rio, TX

Includes dinner, dancing and music by the Seven Dutchmen from 6 to 11 p.m. Whitehead Memorial Museum.

MR. AND CO. BLOCK PARTY Del Rio, TX

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:00 PM

We are excited to announce our first Pop-Up/Block Party! Come on out and enjoy some great music, food, and pretty cool vendors.

Del Rio Cars & Coffee Del Rio, TX

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 900 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Held the Last Sunday of every month, Del Rio Cars and Coffee is a recurring monthly meet of local car enthusiasts, and those visiting from out of town. All makes and models welcome! Meet up to...

Dance Camp Del Rio, TX

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 301 Ave G, Del Rio, TX

Esperanza First presents our 5th annual Dance Camp for ages 4-17. Just $5! July 8-12th, 2019. Free t-shirt and tutu for the first 100 campers.