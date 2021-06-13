Muskogee events coming up

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Muskogee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Muskogee area:

Gruber ORV BEGINNER #2 Off-Site Trail Ride - Saturday, October 2 Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Tyler Rd, Muskogee, OK

One of many many Off-Site Trail Rides for the 3rd Annual Okie Jeep Jam! This ride is for BEGINNER Jeepers. Limited space available.

Bedouin Clown Car Show 2021 Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 1400 Honor Heights Dr, Muskogee, OK

Our Annual Car Show is back!!! - - - Vehicle Pre-register for only $15; Registration on the day of is $20. To pre-register, send in form & $15 to PO Box 433, Muskogee, OK 74402. Admission to event...

Live at The Rail Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 120 S 4th St, Muskogee, OK

Arron Willyard joins us on the stage at The Rail Taproom as part of our Summer Concert Series!

Retirement Party for Steve Thomson Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 600 E Okmulgee St, Muskogee, OK

Brunch after service and Sunday School in the activities center to celebrate the Steve Thomson and his 28 years of service and dedication as FUMC's building manager.

Hometown Hope Run Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 323 Callahan St, Muskogee, OK

It's official! The Hometown Hope Run will be September 25th! Stay tuned for more information on registration! All proceeds from the run go to benefit Gospel Rescue Mission