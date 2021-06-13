Elizabethtown calendar: Coming events

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Live events are coming to Elizabethtown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elizabethtown area:

An Evening with Big Daddy Weave Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1100 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY

ABOUT BIG DADDY WEAVE Big Daddy Weave is one of Christian music’s most beloved artists. A mainstay at radio, the band has achieved multiple No. 1 singles, including Alive, Love Come To Life...

Mace Smith Live Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 133 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY

Music by Mace Smith Live! Come in and enjoy fresh cocktails and yummy food!

Jordan Chapman LIVE at Waters Edge Winery Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Jordan Chapman will be playing an acoustic show at Waters Edge Winery in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Saturday, August 7th from 6:00 - 9:00pm. Come out and request your favorite songs!

TASTE OF HEAVEN XXXPARTY Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1035 Executive Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Email first before buying the tickets and for more info.