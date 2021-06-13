What’s up Klamath Falls: Local events calendar

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Klamath Falls is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Klamath Falls:

Basin United SC - International Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 4500 Foothills Blvd, Klamath Falls, OR

FREE GIFTS: Camp T-shirt, Soccer Ball, Player Evaluation/Poster, Access to Juggling Club Sampler. FREE JERSEY: To receive your free game jersey, register online 30 days prior to your camp (A...

Summer New Student Orientation Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 7390 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR

New to KCC? Meet your peers and your KCC support system! Learn about our campus, student expectations, and enjoy a free meal on us! All new KCC students must attend New Student Orientation. If you...

Junior Lifeguard Camp: Ages 11-14 Oretech, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

This course teaches water safety and introduces participants to the duties and responsibilities of a lifeguard. Participants build a foundation of knowledge, skills, and experience in preparation...

June Board Meeting Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3369 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR

June Board Meeting at Drive Line Service & Radiator King, 3369 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR, US 97603, Klamath Falls, United States on Tue Jun 29 2021 at 06:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Winter Term Registration Begins Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Today marks the opening of registration for the winter term at KCC. Location: Campus | Founders Hall Date: 11/1/2021 7:00:00 AM — 11/1/2021 7:00:00 PM