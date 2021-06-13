Cancel
Klamath Falls, OR

What’s up Klamath Falls: Local events calendar

Klamath Falls News Beat
Klamath Falls News Beat
 7 days ago

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Klamath Falls is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Klamath Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmC3b_0aT3wDCT00

Basin United SC - International

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 4500 Foothills Blvd, Klamath Falls, OR

FREE GIFTS: Camp T-shirt, Soccer Ball, Player Evaluation/Poster, Access to Juggling Club Sampler. FREE JERSEY: To receive your free game jersey, register online 30 days prior to your camp (A...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2A5f_0aT3wDCT00

Summer New Student Orientation

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 7390 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR

New to KCC? Meet your peers and your KCC support system! Learn about our campus, student expectations, and enjoy a free meal on us! All new KCC students must attend New Student Orientation. If you...

Junior Lifeguard Camp: Ages 11-14

Oretech, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

This course teaches water safety and introduces participants to the duties and responsibilities of a lifeguard. Participants build a foundation of knowledge, skills, and experience in preparation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8pbt_0aT3wDCT00

June Board Meeting

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3369 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR

June Board Meeting at Drive Line Service & Radiator King, 3369 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR, US 97603, Klamath Falls, United States on Tue Jun 29 2021 at 06:00 pm to 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwSJi_0aT3wDCT00

Winter Term Registration Begins

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Today marks the opening of registration for the winter term at KCC. Location: Campus | Founders Hall Date: 11/1/2021 7:00:00 AM — 11/1/2021 7:00:00 PM

ABOUT

With Klamath Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

