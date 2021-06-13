Cancel
Twin Falls, ID

Live events Twin Falls — what’s coming up

Twin Falls Daily
 7 days ago

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Twin Falls is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Twin Falls:

2021 Rally in the Valley

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 348 4th Ave S, Twin Falls, ID

Snake River Bros. 16th Annual Rally in the Valley! Live Music, camping, vendors, and much more. Live performance from TRAPT & Little Texas About this event ***TICKETS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE AT THE...

Elementary Boys’ Nothin’ But Net Basketball Camp

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, ID

For boys entering 3rd-5th grades. These 4-day camps are held each day from 9am to 1pm. Each participant will receive a T-shirt, basketball, and lunch daily. Registration is $60 through...\n

Basic EV3 Robotics Camp - CAMP IS FULL

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, ID

Ages: 9 – 14 Design, build, and program a LEGO EV3 robot that will crush the competition in a fun, end-of-camp contest. This Beginner EV3 Robotics camp is open to all boys and girls interested in...

FAFSA Completion

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, ID

FAFSA Night at College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, United States on Wed Jun 30 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Summer Decor Workshop

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Join us to make some adorable Summer Wood Decor to freshen up your home or porch! Choose from our 2 Summer Porch sign designs, 2 Summer Round sign designs, or make a custom porch sign.

ABOUT

With Twin Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Twin Falls Daily

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(TWIN FALLS, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Twin Falls. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Twin Falls Daily

Lifestyle wrap: Twin Falls

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Twin Falls, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Twin Falls area, click here.