Live events Twin Falls — what’s coming up

2021 Rally in the Valley Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 348 4th Ave S, Twin Falls, ID

Snake River Bros. 16th Annual Rally in the Valley! Live Music, camping, vendors, and much more. Live performance from TRAPT & Little Texas About this event ***TICKETS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE AT THE...

Elementary Boys’ Nothin’ But Net Basketball Camp Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, ID

For boys entering 3rd-5th grades. These 4-day camps are held each day from 9am to 1pm. Each participant will receive a T-shirt, basketball, and lunch daily. Registration is $60 through...



Basic EV3 Robotics Camp - CAMP IS FULL Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, ID

Ages: 9 – 14 Design, build, and program a LEGO EV3 robot that will crush the competition in a fun, end-of-camp contest. This Beginner EV3 Robotics camp is open to all boys and girls interested in...

FAFSA Completion Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, ID

FAFSA Night at College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, United States on Wed Jun 30 2021 at 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Summer Decor Workshop Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Join us to make some adorable Summer Wood Decor to freshen up your home or porch! Choose from our 2 Summer Porch sign designs, 2 Summer Round sign designs, or make a custom porch sign.