Sierra Vista calendar: What's coming up

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) Sierra Vista has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sierra Vista:

Music at Twilight - July 24, 2021 Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 5225 E Buena School Blvd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

The Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra begins its 27 Season with a casual, patriotic event at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts.

Textile Arts: Desert Keychain Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2600 E Tacoma St, Sierra Vista, AZ

Learn how to use felt, some fluff, a needle, and some thread to make a delightful Southwest-inspired keychain. Basic sewing skills required. This program is for youth ages 10 and up.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Sierra Valley, AZ 85635

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Annual Flag Day Ceremony Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Open to the Public: Please join us as we celebrate our Nation's Flag at our Annual Flag Day ceremony. Our Guest Speaker will be our very own Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels. The event begins...

Duplicate Bridge Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 2950 E Tacoma St, Sierra Vista, AZ

Just show up with a partner – no registration required. Duplicate bridge is the most commonly played variation of the trick-taking card game contract bridge. In duplicate bridge, the same bridge...