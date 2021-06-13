Minot events calendar

(MINOT, ND) Live events are lining up on the Minot calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Minot:

46th Annual Minot Christmas Big One Art & Craft Fair Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:59 PM

The 46th Annual Minot Christmas Art & Craft Fair will include 430 booths showcasing hand made products from across the US. 250+ exhibitors will fill their booths with arts, crafts and food goods...

Destination Dig: Unearthing the Truth About Jesus Minot, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 500 46th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND 58701

Bring the Bible to life at Destination Dig! It's time to register for VBS!

Sundays in the Park with Voices of Note Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1300 4th Ave NW, Minot, ND

Join the Minot Area Council of the Arts each Sunday at the Oak Park Amphitheater for Arts in the City - Sundays in the Park. Voices of Note will take the stage at 4:00 pm with featured artist...

Maker Monday Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 516 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND

Minot Public Library Jun 14, 10:00 am (Monday, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 12, 19, 26, August 2) Maker Mondays, a story/activity program for independent children ages 3-6, will be held on Mondays at...

Night at the Museum Hangar Dance Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Event by Dakota Territory Air Museum on Saturday, October 23 2021