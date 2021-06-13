Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minot, ND

Minot events calendar

Posted by 
Minot Post
Minot Post
 7 days ago

(MINOT, ND) Live events are lining up on the Minot calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Minot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZqU9_0aT3wAYI00

46th Annual Minot Christmas Big One Art & Craft Fair

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:59 PM

The 46th Annual Minot Christmas Art & Craft Fair will include 430 booths showcasing hand made products from across the US. 250+ exhibitors will fill their booths with arts, crafts and food goods...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dr4iw_0aT3wAYI00

Destination Dig: Unearthing the Truth About Jesus

Minot, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 500 46th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND 58701

Bring the Bible to life at Destination Dig! It's time to register for VBS!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35QzJR_0aT3wAYI00

Sundays in the Park with Voices of Note

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1300 4th Ave NW, Minot, ND

Join the Minot Area Council of the Arts each Sunday at the Oak Park Amphitheater for Arts in the City - Sundays in the Park. Voices of Note will take the stage at 4:00 pm with featured artist...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46IJID_0aT3wAYI00

Maker Monday

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 516 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND

Minot Public Library Jun 14, 10:00 am (Monday, June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 12, 19, 26, August 2) Maker Mondays, a story/activity program for independent children ages 3-6, will be held on Mondays at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v77P0_0aT3wAYI00

Night at the Museum Hangar Dance

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Event by Dakota Territory Air Museum on Saturday, October 23 2021

Learn More
Minot Post

Minot Post

Minot, ND
8
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Minot Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nd 58701 Bring#Vbs#Sun Jun#Nd Join#Nd Minot Public Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Minot, NDPosted by
Minot Post

Lifestyle wrap: Minot

(MINOT, ND) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Minot area, click here.
Minot, NDPosted by
Minot Post

Top stories trending in Minot

(MINOT, ND) Here are today’s top stories from the Minot area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Minot area, click here.
Minot, NDPosted by
Minot Post

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Minot

(MINOT, ND) Minot sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Minot sports. For more stories from the Minot area, click here.