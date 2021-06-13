Cancel
Roseburg, OR

Roseburg calendar: Coming events

Roseburg News Beat
Roseburg News Beat
 7 days ago

(ROSEBURG, OR) Live events are coming to Roseburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roseburg:

30th Annual Golf Tournament

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 5051 Garden Valley Rd, Roseburg, OR

We are excited to announce our 30th Annual Golf Tournament! We will be LIMITED TO TEAMS!! Be sure to register early. ALL FORMS AND FEES MUST BE TURNED IN TO HOLD YOUR SPOT! Contact the HBA to sign...

Green Blood Drive — Family Church

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 4384 Carnes Rd, Roseburg, OR

FC BLOOD DRIVE | Green Campus November 30 | 1:00pm - 6:00pm Donate blood and help save lives! We are continuing to partner with the Red Cross for blood drives this year, and you can sign up at...

North Umpqua Trail Hike – Jessie Wright Section

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Address: 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg, OR

We’ll be hiking the Jessie Wright section of North Umpqua trail on Saturday, June 19th, 2021. The trail is 4.1 miles one way (from Marsters Bridge at MP 50). We’ll have a car shuttle to Soda...

Umpqua Plein Air Competition

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1624 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg, OR

Join in a plein air painting competition or view an exhibit of the paintings.

GP Nuggets @ State Play-in and Playoffs

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Sports event by Grants Pass Nuggets Baseball on Friday, July 23 2021

