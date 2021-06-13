Cancel
West Bend, WI

West Bend events coming soon

West Bend Bulletin
 7 days ago

(WEST BEND, WI) West Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Bend:

Kwik Trip Hiring Event - West Bend

West Bend, WI

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 630 Poplar St, West Bend, WI

Now hiring at our West Bend Locations! Join us for our Walk-In Interviews on Tuesday, June 22nd! This event will take place at the West Bend Public Library. Apply online prior to the event:

Drive-Thru Drop-In

West Bend, WI

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2376 W Washington St, West Bend, WI

No sign up for our Drive-Thru Drop-In program. Drive up to our door and your child/children will get a craft kit and snack. There will be a list of books to complete the theme of the week. Free!

WIAA D1 West Bend East Regional

West Bend, WI

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1305 E Decorah Rd, West Bend, WI

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 WIAA D1 West Bend East Regional, hosted by West Bend East in West Bend WI. Starting Monday, June 14th.

POUND In The Park F/B/O West Bend Parks, Recreation and Forestry

West Bend, WI

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 800 North Main Street, Silver Lining Stage, West Bend, WI 53090

POUND In The Park is a Service Group created to raise funds and awareness of community non-profit organizations by providing a fun workout!

2021 All-Genre Novel-In-Progress Bookcamp & Writing Retreat

West Bend, WI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 5349 Co Rd D, West Bend, WI

Now heading into its eighth year, each Novel-In-Progress Bookcamp & Writing Retreat offers two concurrent, small enrollment, residential programs for writers with book-length WIPs, a Bookcamp...

West Bend Bulletin

