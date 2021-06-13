Columbus events coming soon

(COLUMBUS, MS) Columbus is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbus:

Vibrant Kids Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 Holly Hills Rd, Columbus, MS

JULY 19-23, 2021 from 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM For five days, our dynamic kids conference will help your child discover God’s Word in an exciting and unforgettable way! Each day, they will learn a key...

Intramural Softball Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: U.S. 45, Columbus, MS

Intramural Softball at the Fitness Center is BACK! Put a team together within your squadron or unit and sign up at the Fitness Center! The deadline to sign up is June 3rd. There will be a Coaches...

Entradas para concierto Boletos Chonda Pierce Boletos Chonda Pierce Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 127 Airline Rd, Columbus, MS

Buy Chonda Pierce tickets to see hilarious comedy live and in-person on Thu, Oct 7, 2021 7:00 pm at Fairview Baptist Church in Columbus, MS.

Girls Night Out The Show at Muddy Waters (Columbus, MS) Columbus, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 171 Moores Creek Road, Columbus, MS 39701

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Columbus ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Absolutely Fabulous Meka’s, LLC & Friends Columbus, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 402 2nd Avenue North, Columbus, MS 39701

Live Performances by Logan The Entertainer/Dick James & IamBril/B. Pureese/Carlos Vegas - Hosted by BET Comic Fredro Davis