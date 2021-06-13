Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, MS

Columbus events coming soon

Posted by 
Columbus Post
Columbus Post
 7 days ago

(COLUMBUS, MS) Columbus is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3zC9_0aT3w5Du00

Vibrant Kids

Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 Holly Hills Rd, Columbus, MS

JULY 19-23, 2021 from 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM For five days, our dynamic kids conference will help your child discover God’s Word in an exciting and unforgettable way! Each day, they will learn a key...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MVwnR_0aT3w5Du00

Intramural Softball

Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: U.S. 45, Columbus, MS

Intramural Softball at the Fitness Center is BACK! Put a team together within your squadron or unit and sign up at the Fitness Center! The deadline to sign up is June 3rd. There will be a Coaches...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdVnd_0aT3w5Du00

Entradas para concierto Boletos Chonda Pierce Boletos Chonda Pierce

Columbus, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 127 Airline Rd, Columbus, MS

Buy Chonda Pierce tickets to see hilarious comedy live and in-person on Thu, Oct 7, 2021 7:00 pm at Fairview Baptist Church in Columbus, MS.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QTkp_0aT3w5Du00

Girls Night Out The Show at Muddy Waters (Columbus, MS)

Columbus, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 171 Moores Creek Road, Columbus, MS 39701

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Columbus ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecHmn_0aT3w5Du00

Absolutely Fabulous Meka’s, LLC & Friends

Columbus, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 402 2nd Avenue North, Columbus, MS 39701

Live Performances by Logan The Entertainer/Dick James & IamBril/B. Pureese/Carlos Vegas - Hosted by BET Comic Fredro Davis

Learn More
Columbus Post

Columbus Post

Columbus, MS
21
Followers
18
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Columbus, MS
Columbus, MS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Live Events#Comedy#U S 45#Ms Intramural Softball#Fairview Baptist Church#Pureese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related