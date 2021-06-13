Galveston calendar: What's coming up

(GALVESTON, TX) Live events are coming to Galveston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Galveston area:

Rooted - Summer Life Camp Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 5600 Seawall Blvd, The San Luis Resort, Galveston, TX 77550

This Summer Rooted will be joining hundreds of other students @ Galveston Island for a week of fun and fellowship with Student Life Ministry

Waco High School 1989 Class Alumni Cruise -October 21, 2021 Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 3300 Harborside Dr., Galveston, TX 77550

BACK BY SPECIAL REQUEST , WE WANT TO PARTY AT SEA..........We are excited to announce that we would like to come together and have fun. We all have so many things going on in our personal lives, let's take this time to have a really good time with each other and our families! Thank you for registering for the WHS 1989 Alumni Reunion Cruise. Please pay attention to your email, the next steps is to secure your spot on the Waco High School 1989 Class Reunion Cruise by December 15, 2019. INCLUDES:

Sistah T's 1st Annual Disney Cruise Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Address: 2502 Harborside Drive, Galveston, TX 77550

Join us on this exciting magical holiday Disney Cruise in December 2021!

ETSU/TAMUC Old School Reunion Cruise Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 2502 Harborside Drive, Galveston, TX 77550

East Texas State University/Texas A&M University Old School Reunion Cruise. Reconnect with old friends and make new memories.

SEA ESCAPE Campout Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Boyt rd, Marker 26, Bolivar Peninsula, TX 77550

Burners Without Borders Galveston Chapter & Good Vibe Tribe Houston Present -SEA ESCAPE! An interactive FUNdraiser Campout @ Crystal Beach