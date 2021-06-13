Cancel
Elmira, NY

Elmira calendar: Coming events

Elmira Post
 7 days ago

(ELMIRA, NY) Elmira is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elmira:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUiJ1_0aT3w0oH00

WAITRESS

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 207 Clemens Center Pkwy, Elmira, NY

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town in this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLOEW_0aT3w0oH00

The Road to Elmira

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Park Pl, Elmira, NY

It is a go! We have locked in dates with Elmira College. Any changes in the current health situation may cause adjustments, so we encourage you to periodically check or updates, especially with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44A010_0aT3w0oH00

Drop In Program: Fossils, Dinos, and Dino Descendants of Today

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 443 Coleman Ave, Elmira, NY

$5 suggested donation. Tuesdays at 10am, starting 6/1 and ending 8/17. Designed for elementary aged children, but we’ll adapt the subject to meet any and all ages present! Bring the whole family...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lvSXc_0aT3w0oH00

Cub Scout Day Camp in West Elmira

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1255 W Water St, Elmira, NY

Now any youth entering 1st grade and up to 5th grade can enjoy Cub Scout Day Camp!. 5 days or fun and Adventure. You do not have to be a registered Scout to attend. To register go to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U06RQ_0aT3w0oH00

Elmira Handmade Market

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 413 Lake St, Elmira, NY

The Elmira Handmade Market will take place Saturday, July, 2021, 10am-5pm, at Community Arts of Elmira, with local artists and makers, live music, and refreshments. The event is open to the public...

