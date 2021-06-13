Live events coming up in Kalispell

(KALISPELL, MT) Live events are coming to Kalispell.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kalispell:

HERRON HALF MARATHON | 10K | 5K Kalispell, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 2310 Foys Lake Rd, Kalispell, MT

Cholesterol- Medicines Biggest Scapegoat! Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 195 Hutton Ranch Road, Kalispell, MT 59901

We have been made to believe that cholesterol is the primary cause of heart disease and saturated fats are to blame. You have been deceived!

Sunday Morning Worship Service Kalispell, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 1970 US-93, Kalispell, MT

Join us for a time of worship and teaching! Children will be dismissed for Sunday School during the service.



FHS Class of 1991 - 30 Year Reunion Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 3630 U.S. 93, Kalispell, MT 59901

Flathead High School Class of 1991 - 30 year Reunion

Sunset on the Lake, Tues, Jul 20, 2021 Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 860 North Meridian Road, #B, Kalispell, MT 59901

Sip, Socialize and Paint in a fun, relaxing environment! Painters are welcome to bring beverages and snacks to enjoy while painting!