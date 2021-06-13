Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona reports 348 more COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona authorities on Sunday reported 348 additional COVID-19 cases and seven deaths from the virus.

In all, Arizona has reported 886,752 cases and 17,768 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

The number of people statewide hospitalized because of COVID-19 is 512. Of those, 131 are patients in the ICU.

As for vaccinations, more than 6.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona to date. More than 3.4 million individuals, or 47.9% of the eligible population, have gotten at least one dose. Over 2.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

