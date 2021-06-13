Events on the Crossville calendar

(CROSSVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Crossville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crossville:

Southern Sunrise: Bootleggers Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 287 TN-1, Crossville, TN

Join us in Crossville, TN at Bootleggers Bar & Grille for a few 2021 dates!! 2020 was bad, so come forget about last year with us! Come for the food and drinks and stay for the music!! Grab a copy...

Mirror Lake Blast Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:45 PM

Performing at the Grove in Crossville, TN. this is a new outdoor venue. The Huffaker Brothers will be the opening act for Jake Hoot, winner of Season 17 of the Voice!

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 5754 U.S. 70, Crossville, TN 38555

Byrd's Creek Music Festival 2021 is a small gathering of like minded music lovers. This You'll Enjoy...

The Mark Trammell Quartet Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 130 Town Centre Dr, Crossville, TN

For over forty years Mark Trammell has been blessed to sing Gospel Music. Something he says, “evolved from a dream to a life’s call; from just singing to ministry.” Many ...

Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1398 Livingston Rd, Crossville, TN

The Cumberland County Gun & Knife Show will be held on Aug 7th – 8th, 2021 in Crossville, TN. This Crossville gun show is held at Cumberland County Complex and hosted by Cumberland County. All...