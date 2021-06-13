Salina events calendar

(SALINA, KS) Salina is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Salina area:

Pick Your Project with Chalk Couture Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Find your inner artist and create a unique DIY home decor project using high quality reusable silkscreen transfers and chalk paste from Chalk Couture. Class size is limited to 6. Registration fee...

A Murderous Reunion Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 158 South Santa Fe Avenue, Salina, KS 67401

Salina Vagabond Players present A Murderous Reunion, a dinner theatre production at Martinelli's Little Italy restaurant

2021 Kansas State USBC Hall of Fame Banquet Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 3320 South 9th Street, Salina, KS 67401

Come and celebrate the Kansas State USBC Hall of Fame class of 2021!

Baby Shark Live Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 800 The Midway, Salina, KS

Ticket listings for Baby Shark Live at Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina, KS on 6/15/2021

08.03.2021 Kids Class - CAT Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 3832 E Country Club Rd, Salina, KS

Cat {$15} Tuesday, August 3, 2021 1:00pm - 2:30pm at the Blue Barn Door {studio} 3832 E. Country Club Rd. in Salina, KS $15 for a 12” x 12” canvas Join Corey & Megan Haden at Blue Barn Door...