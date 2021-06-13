Cancel
Salina, KS

Salina events calendar

Salina News Alert
Salina News Alert
 7 days ago

(SALINA, KS) Salina is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Salina area:

Pick Your Project with Chalk Couture

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Find your inner artist and create a unique DIY home decor project using high quality reusable silkscreen transfers and chalk paste from Chalk Couture. Class size is limited to 6. Registration fee...

A Murderous Reunion

Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 158 South Santa Fe Avenue, Salina, KS 67401

Salina Vagabond Players present A Murderous Reunion, a dinner theatre production at Martinelli's Little Italy restaurant

2021 Kansas State USBC Hall of Fame Banquet

Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 3320 South 9th Street, Salina, KS 67401

Come and celebrate the Kansas State USBC Hall of Fame class of 2021!

Baby Shark Live

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 800 The Midway, Salina, KS

Ticket listings for Baby Shark Live at Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina, KS on 6/15/2021

08.03.2021 Kids Class - CAT

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 3832 E Country Club Rd, Salina, KS

Cat {$15} Tuesday, August 3, 2021 1:00pm - 2:30pm at the Blue Barn Door {studio} 3832 E. Country Club Rd. in Salina, KS $15 for a 12” x 12” canvas Join Corey & Megan Haden at Blue Barn Door...

ABOUT

With Salina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

