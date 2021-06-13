New Haven train depot to move to make room for Amtrak

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — A 19th-century train depot near the railroad line in New Haven will be moved to make way for Amtrak passenger trains.

The 1850s brick building had to be either torn down or moved to make way for the scheduled Amtrak route through the junction because it is too close to the tracks.

The brick building at the junction of U.S. Route 7 and Vermont Route 17 will be moved a mile down the road to a location near the town offices, said New Haven Select Board Member Steve Dupoise.

The town historical society will occupy a portion of the building. Dupoise hopes a private business will rent the other part.

Dupoise told WCAX-TV that it’s a monstrous project to move the brick building and he’s optimistic that federal and state money will be available to move the structure.

The state has set aside $400,000 from the transportation budget and there will be other funds coming from grants.

Amtrak service between Burlington and New York City is due to be resumed through the area soon and officials say the passenger train will be going through the junction at 60 miles per hour. The depot is 12 feet from the tracks.