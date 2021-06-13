Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson events coming soon

Posted by 
Hutchinson Today
Hutchinson Today
 7 days ago

(HUTCHINSON, KS) Hutchinson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hutchinson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaPSn_0aT3vmvz00

Sedgwick Street Rodders Fall Swap Meet

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2000 N Poplar St, Hutchinson, KS

Swap meet at Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, Ks. Friday 22nd 7AM to 6PM, Saturday 23rd 7AM to 5PM, Set up Thursday 21st from Noon to 9PM, 6AM on Friday and Saturday. All automotive parts...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOL5r_0aT3vmvz00

'Boo'seum Spook Walk

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 100 S Walnut St, Hutchinson, KS

Ghosts from Reno County's past will be "haunting" the Museum grounds and handing out treats! This is a fun way to learn some local history! The spook walk is appropriate for all ages! Admission is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIEB9_0aT3vmvz00

Feature Film: Raya and the Last Dragon

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 1100 N Plum St, Hutchinson, KS

In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3JMm_0aT3vmvz00

Summer Art Camp- Out Of This World

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 416A N Main St, Hutchinson, KS

Outer space is the theme of this week of camp. Projects will be inspired by the ever popular Star Wars movies. Your camper will work with clay, glass, ceramics, acrylics, watercolor in this 3 day...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pjapb_0aT3vmvz00

2021 Hutch Rod Run Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 125 E Ave B, Hutchinson, KS

The annual Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run & Classic Car Show is an event that draws approximately 25,000 visitors to downtown Hutchinson the first weekend of October. It includes a Show & Shine of...

Learn More
Hutchinson Today

Hutchinson Today

Hutchinson, KS
8
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hutchinson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local History#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related