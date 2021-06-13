Hutchinson events coming soon

(HUTCHINSON, KS) Hutchinson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hutchinson:

Sedgwick Street Rodders Fall Swap Meet Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2000 N Poplar St, Hutchinson, KS

Swap meet at Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, Ks. Friday 22nd 7AM to 6PM, Saturday 23rd 7AM to 5PM, Set up Thursday 21st from Noon to 9PM, 6AM on Friday and Saturday. All automotive parts...

'Boo'seum Spook Walk Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 100 S Walnut St, Hutchinson, KS

Ghosts from Reno County's past will be "haunting" the Museum grounds and handing out treats! This is a fun way to learn some local history! The spook walk is appropriate for all ages! Admission is...

Feature Film: Raya and the Last Dragon Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 1100 N Plum St, Hutchinson, KS

In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

Summer Art Camp- Out Of This World Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 416A N Main St, Hutchinson, KS

Outer space is the theme of this week of camp. Projects will be inspired by the ever popular Star Wars movies. Your camper will work with clay, glass, ceramics, acrylics, watercolor in this 3 day...

2021 Hutch Rod Run Hutchinson, KS Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 125 E Ave B, Hutchinson, KS

The annual Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run & Classic Car Show is an event that draws approximately 25,000 visitors to downtown Hutchinson the first weekend of October. It includes a Show & Shine of...