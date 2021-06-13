Cancel
Morristown, TN

Live events on the horizon in Morristown

Morristown Journal
Morristown Journal
 7 days ago

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Morristown is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morristown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02x0yQ_0aT3vl3G00

Hamblen County, TN Kickoff — Isaiah 117 House

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 4101 Maple Valley Rd, Morristown, TN

Join us as we kick off to expand in Hamblen County, TN! The event will start at 3pm EST. Please RSVP to jessica.lyle@isaiah117house.com to reserve your spot!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mbrT_0aT3vl3G00

College Square Job Fair

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2550 E Morris Blvd, Morristown, TN

GameStop and other local retailers will be hosting a job fair from 1pm to 5pm on June 17th. Please come by and be interview ready.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sjymD_0aT3vl3G00

Downtown Morristown Summer Concert Series

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 130 W Morris Blvd, Morristown, TN

DOWNTOWN MORRISTOWN SUMMER CONCERT SERIES at the Morristown Farmers Market. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for live music and food trucks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDjqH_0aT3vl3G00

First Annual kids day/ car and bike show

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1830 N Davy Crockett Pkwy, Morristown, TN

Long shot will be performing live in addition to the car and bike show. Bring the kids and let them enjoy bounce house, water slide, dunking booth, face painting and more. We will also be having...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZEkL_0aT3vl3G00

VBS 2021 at Cherokee Heights Baptist Church

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:45 PM

Address: 199 Cole Rd, Morristown, TN

Religion event in Morristown, TN by Cherokee Heights Baptist Church on Sunday, June 13 2021

With Morristown Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

