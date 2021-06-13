Live events on the horizon in Morristown

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Morristown is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morristown area:

Hamblen County, TN Kickoff — Isaiah 117 House Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 4101 Maple Valley Rd, Morristown, TN

Join us as we kick off to expand in Hamblen County, TN! The event will start at 3pm EST. Please RSVP to jessica.lyle@isaiah117house.com to reserve your spot!

College Square Job Fair Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2550 E Morris Blvd, Morristown, TN

GameStop and other local retailers will be hosting a job fair from 1pm to 5pm on June 17th. Please come by and be interview ready.

Downtown Morristown Summer Concert Series Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 130 W Morris Blvd, Morristown, TN

DOWNTOWN MORRISTOWN SUMMER CONCERT SERIES at the Morristown Farmers Market. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for live music and food trucks.

First Annual kids day/ car and bike show Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1830 N Davy Crockett Pkwy, Morristown, TN

Long shot will be performing live in addition to the car and bike show. Bring the kids and let them enjoy bounce house, water slide, dunking booth, face painting and more. We will also be having...

VBS 2021 at Cherokee Heights Baptist Church Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:45 PM

Address: 199 Cole Rd, Morristown, TN

