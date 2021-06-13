Teen critically hurt after Lake Havasu boat collision

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A 16-year-old California boy has suffered critical injuries after his personal watercraft collided with a boat on Lake Havasu.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened Saturday around 3:40 p.m. in the lake’s North Basin.

The impact of the crash with the 28-foot (8.5- meter) boat threw the teen off his watercraft.

Authorities say the 49-year-old man steering the boat and other bystanders immediately called 911 and pulled the teen out of the water.

They took him to Lake Havasu State Park to meet paramedics.

The teen, who is from Rialto, California, was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital.

He is listed in extremely critical condition.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety so far believes speed and operator behavior of the personal watercraft were contributing factors.

The incident remains under investigation.