Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Teen critically hurt after Lake Havasu boat collision

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A 16-year-old California boy has suffered critical injuries after his personal watercraft collided with a boat on Lake Havasu.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened Saturday around 3:40 p.m. in the lake’s North Basin.

The impact of the crash with the 28-foot (8.5- meter) boat threw the teen off his watercraft.

Authorities say the 49-year-old man steering the boat and other bystanders immediately called 911 and pulled the teen out of the water.

They took him to Lake Havasu State Park to meet paramedics.

The teen, who is from Rialto, California, was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital.

He is listed in extremely critical condition.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety so far believes speed and operator behavior of the personal watercraft were contributing factors.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
255K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Accidents
State
California State
Mohave County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Mohave County, AZ
Accidents
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Mohave County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Havasu#Boating#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Hilo, HIPosted by
The Associated Press

Fire chief responded to fatal shooting on his Hilo street

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A shooting last week where Hawaii police say they killed a man who fired at officers was close to home for the Big Island’s new fire chief. Newly appointed Hawaii Fire Department Chief Kazuo Todd told Hawaii-Tribune Herald about responding to a June 13 shooting on the Hilo street where he lives.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Police: Fireworks blast inside pickup critically injures man

EMMAUS, Pa. (AP) — A fireworks explosion inside a pickup truck critically injuring a man in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said. Police in Emmaus said the 35-year-old man was sitting inside the truck when the fireworks detonated just before 10 p.m. Sunday. He was rushed to Lehigh Valley...
Colorado StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Colorado trial begins: father accused of killing son in 2012

DENVER (AP) — The trial for a father accused of killing his 13-year-old son in 2012 is expected to begin Monday afternoon in Colorado. Mark Redwine stands trial for allegedly killing his son Dylan, who disappeared in November 2012 in the Vallecito area near Durango, Colorado during a court-ordered visit over Thanksgiving break. Redwine told investigators he left Dylan alone at home to run errands and returned to find him missing.
Randolph, NHPosted by
The Associated Press

Memorial unveiled to ‘fallen 7’ motorcyclists in 2019 crash

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — Two years after seven motorcyclists died in a collision with a pickup truck, a granite monument honors their memory in New Hampshire. The Jarheads Motorcycle Club, made up of U.S. Marine Corps veterans and their spouses, unveiled the memorial near the crash site on Route 2 in Randolph on Saturday. The victims of the June 21, 2019, crash were members of the club and were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.