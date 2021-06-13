Cancel
Kingman, AZ

Kingman events coming soon

Posted by 
Kingman News Watch
Kingman News Watch
 7 days ago

(KINGMAN, AZ) Live events are coming to Kingman.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRYPa_0aT3vc6j00

CRATA club meeting

Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 3355 N Evans St, Kingman, AZ

Monthly club meeting discussing our local trails, upcoming events, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19A6iN_0aT3vc6j00

The Kingman Farmers Market at Thunder-Rode

Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 102 E Beale St, Kingman, AZ

Season:Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: Open February 27, 2021Every Saturday Summer/Fall, 8am - 12pm Location:Thunder-Rode Event Center at 102 E. Beale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IuvD_0aT3vc6j00

Pioneer Country Coin and Collectibles Show

Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd, Kingman, AZ

The Kingman Gun, Knife, Coin & Collectibles Show & Sale will be held on Oct 16th – 17th, 2021 in Kingman, AZ. This Kingman gun show is held at Mohave County Fairgrounds and hosted by Pioneer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoRZY_0aT3vc6j00

Mr. D’z Route 66 Diner Car Enthusiasts Breakfast

Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 105 E Andy Devine Ave, Kingman, AZ

Mr. D\'z Route 66 Diner Car Enthusiasts Breakfast is every Saturday from 7am-9am. All years, makes and models of cars welcome. Come hungry to Mr. D\'z Route 66 Diner located at 105 East Andy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khCVR_0aT3vc6j00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Kingman, AZ 86401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

