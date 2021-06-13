Lauren Murphy not guaranteed next title shot against Valentina Shevchenko, says Dana White

Dana White thinks Paulo Costa needs to put in the work if he wants to be paid more. Whether that work is in the octagon or through some other platform, White can’t say, but what he’s sure of is that he’s not going to be bowing down to any demands from “Borrachinha” anytime soon. The recent UFC middleweight title challenger confirmed this past weekend that he will not be fighting Jared Cannonier in a bout that was reported to be taking place on Aug. 21 (Kelvin Gastelum has stepped in to replace Costa), claiming that he never signed the contract and citing issues with his compensation.